Gift AUKEY’s compact 1080p Dash Cam for $42 (New low, Reg. $60), more

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) for $41.99 shipped when coupon code YW4KPJ2S has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If you’re on the hunt for a last-minute Christmas gift, this is a great option to consider. It captures 1080p footage and features a small size that won’t clutter your car. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading for more AUKEY dash cam deals.

More AUKEY dash cams on sale:

An alternate way to upgrade your car experience is with the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 for $25. If you’re unfamiliar, this car mount attaches to your dash or windshield and makes it extremely simple to place a smartphone in view, making navigation and playback controls easier to manage.

Don’t forget that Garmin’s Dash Cam Mini is currently on sale at Amazon. It’s extremely compact and measures roughly the same height as your car key. Priced at $80, the deal we spotted yesterday is still live and slices 20% off.

AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) features:

Clear Video Capture: The DR01 backs you up in any road incident. Sony Exmor Sensor captures super-sharp 1080p video (and optional in-car audio) with 170° field of view and also performs well for nighttime driving

Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage.

