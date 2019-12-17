Back up your notes to the cloud with reusable smart notebook, now $24 (Orig. $36)

For quick note-taking and sketching out ideas, paper still beats pixels. With the Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook you can back up your written notes to the cloud, erase the pages, and start again. You can grab one now for just $23.80 (Orig. $35.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

Although paper is more intuitive than most digital options, services such as Evernote and OneNote can store far more than any notepad. They also have useful features, such as tags and search. The Rocketbook Wave offers the best of both worlds.

This notebook has 80 pages made from acid-free, fine-grain paper, marked with dot grids. As you fill each page, you can use the companion app to scan your scribbles. The app lets you share notes to Google Docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, Box, Slack, and other platforms.

When you have filled and scanned the last page, you simply place the notebook in the microwave to erase all your notes. This means you can start again with a clean slate.

Order now for $23.80 with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” to get the Rocketbook Wave with an erasable Pilot FriXion pen and pen station, worth $35.99. You can choose between Executive and Standard size on the deal page.

