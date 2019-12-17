Banana Republic’s Tis the Season Event takes 50% off your purchase + shipping by Christmas

Banana Republic’s Tis the Season Event takes 50% off your purchase. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and receive your items by Christmas as long as you order by the 19th. The men’s Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater is a no-brainer at just $45. To compare, this sweater was originally priced at $90. Its cashmere material looks very high-end and it can easily be dressed up or down. This style is versatile to pair with dress shirts, t-shirts, dress pants or jeans. It’s available in an array of color options and rated 4.8/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater $45 (Orig. $90)
- Slim LUXE Traveler Dark Wash Jean $65 (Orig. $129)
- Organic Cotton Funnel-Neck Sweater $40 (Orig. $80)
- Haywood Leather Boot $89 (Orig. $178)
- Merino Wool Waffle-Knit Scarf $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Chunky Turtleneck Sweater $45 (Orig. $90)
- Everyday Bootie $84 (Orig. $168)
- Sequin Camisole $40 (Orig. $80)
- High-Rise Skinny Velvet Leopard Jean $65 (Orig. $129)
- Sherpa Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $49 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
