Banana Republic’s Tis the Season Event takes 50% off your purchase + shipping by Christmas

Banana Republic’s Tis the Season Event takes 50% off your purchase. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and receive your items by Christmas as long as you order by the 19th. The men’s Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater is a no-brainer at just $45. To compare, this sweater was originally priced at $90. Its cashmere material looks very high-end and it can easily be dressed up or down. This style is versatile to pair with dress shirts, t-shirts, dress pants or jeans. It’s available in an array of color options and rated 4.8/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

