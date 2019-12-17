Score one of the best prices ever on an 8-Qt. multi-cooker: $35 (Reg. $80+)

- Dec. 17th 2019 8:52 am ET

0
For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $34.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. It can still fetch as much as $120 at Best Buy although we do see it drop well below that on a regular basis. However, only a couple times in the past have we ever tracked this or any 8-quart multi-cooker down at $35. It features 12 one-touch preset cooking programs, heat resistant handles, a locking-lid for safety and dishwasher-safe parts for quick clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, at just $35 you’ll be hard-pressed to find another 8-quart option for less. In fact, it’s tough to find a basic slow cooker that big for under $40. However, if you think you can get away with a 6-quart slow cooker, take a look at this Crock-Pot Cook & Carry at $35.50 and with stellar ratings from thousands. Or save even more with the Crock-Pot 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker at just over $18 on Amazon.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, we still have the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart pressure cooker at $60 along with even more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

