Classic board games and other great stocking stuffers start at $4, today only

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off family favorite games. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Clue 1986 Edition for $11.99. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and the best we’ve seen in over a year. This retro-infused version of Clue is made to look like the original 1986 edition, which includes classic wooden tokens, retro weapons, and more. You’ll find all the usual Clue gameplay features here, delivering an exciting round of entertainment this holiday season. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is Twister at $10.49, which is reduced from the usual $20 price tag. Another vintage classic, you’ll receive everything needed here to play this old school game that first dropped way back in the 1960’s. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 340 Amazon reviewers. Shop the rest of today’s board game sale right here.

Today’s Gold Box also includes up to 60% off Blume, Calico Critters, Pixies Belles and more. You’ll find a wide range of little animal recreations on sale here, many of which have 4+ star ratings and deliver new all-time low prices.

Clue 1986 Edition features:

Retro Series Clue game looks like the 1986 edition

Game has classic wood tokens, retro weapons and die

Detective Notes and Solution Envelope are vintage

Card deck has retro graphics

Includes full-size game board based on the 1986 edition, card deck with retro graphics, 6 classic wood tokens, retro weapons and die, vintage Detective Notes & Solution Envelope, and instructions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!