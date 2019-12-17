Caavo’s $20 Control Center universal remote has never sold for less ($40 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Caavo Universal TV Control Center Remote for $19.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Caavo boasts four HDMI inputs, allowing it to manage everything from your streaming media player to game consoles and more. To top it off, Alexa and Assistant support make their way into the mix as well, allowing you to ditch the remote with voice control. Recent updates have also brought Sonos integration, content monitoring, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 230 customers.

If you’re not ready to make the jump to Caavo’s all-in-one system, consider going with a more traditional universal remote instead. Our roundup of the best options out there has recommendations from just $10.

For more ways to give your home theater an ovehaul, we’re still seeing a batch of ELAC and Sony speakers on sale at upwards of 50% off from $73. Or if a projector seems to be in order, Optoma’s 1080p model can be yours right now for $350 (Reg. $549).

Caavo Universal TV Control Center Remote features:

Simplify your TV experience with this Caavo control center. The main unit’s four HDMI inputs let you connect cable and media boxes and game consoles, so you can switch between components easily and search for content in one place. Operate this Caavo control center hands-free via Amazon Alexa, Google Voice or the included voice-activated remote.

