Electric egg cookers from just $10 Prime shipped: Maxi-Matic, Dash, and more

- Dec. 17th 2019 4:10 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Maxi-Matic Electric Egg Cooker (EGC-007B) for $9.99 after you clip the 20% on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or more, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also one of the most affordable egg cookers we can find anywhere. You can soft, medium or hard boil up to 7 eggs at once. However, the trays included with your purchase will also allow you to make poached eggs or omelets in this there as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is $5 under the Black Friday pricing that’s still live on the popular Dash Rapid Egg Cooker. It can only cook 6 eggs at once but carries stellar reviews from over 14,000 Amazon customers. Today’s lead deal represents the lowest total we can find on any comparable egg cooker with reputable reviews, but there are some hangover Thanksgiving offers still live below to browse through:

From Dyson vacs and coffee pods to furniture and the best blankets to keep you toasty indoors this winter from $34, head over to our Home Goods Guide for more.

Maxi-Matic Electric Egg Cooker:

  • Cook up to 7 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect, shell is easy to peel, and clean up is super easy!
  • Fill measuring cup with water to the desired firmness, press the power button once and within minutes your eggs will be “Egg-Celent!”
  • Auto-off and built-in cooking timer gets it right everytime!
  • Includes measuring cup with firmness markings, egg tray, poaching tray and omelet tray.

