Pick up a Gorilla Cart that carries 1,200 pounds for $85.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart for $85.77 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, this marks a new all-time low and is the best that we’ve tracked. Offering a 1,200-pound maximum capacity, this cart is built to take on any project you throw at it. It has either a handle or tractor attachment, giving you multiple ways to pull it around. I had one of these when I lived on a few acres several years ago and it made completing yard tasks super simple. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the 1,200 pound capacity to save some cash. Sandusky Lee’s Muscle Carts Steel Utility Garden Wagon is $76 shipped at Amazon. WIth a 400-pound max capacity, this model isn’t quite as strong as today’s lead deal. Something to note is that it features a design that won’t hold water or dirt, which could fit your use much better.

However, the Bosmere Folding Wheelbarrow is a great smaller option. It folds away when not in use, which is great for tighter areas. Plus, at around $57 shipped on Amazon, it’s great for those on a more limited budget.

Gorilla Carts Yard Dump Cart features:

Patented quick-release dump feature makes unloading quick and easy

New frame design reduces assembly time while offering improved maneuverability and ground clearance

Heavy-Duty 40-inch x 25-inch rust-proof poly bed and 13-inch pneumatic tires. Cubic Ft Capacity – 6

Padded 2-in-1 heavy-duty handle can be pulled by hand or towed, making it easy to pull up to 1200-pounds

