Jos. A. Bank’s One-Day Sale offers up to 70% off suits, dress shirts, more

Refresh your wardrobe with the Jos. A. Bank One-Day Sale that’s offering up to 70% off suits, dress shirts, outerwear, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free standard shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cashmere V-Neck Sweater that’s currently on sale for just $99 and originally was priced at $349. Cashmere is a piece that will never go out of style and this sweater comes in an array of color options. It also features a lightweight design, which won’t weigh you down during events. This sweater will look nice paired over dress shirts or under vests and jackets. Find the rest of our top picks from Jos. A. Bank below.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!