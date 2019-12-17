Lands’ End Holiday Flash Sale takes 50% off full-price styles from just $13

- Dec. 17th 2019 4:16 pm ET

Lands’ End is currently updating your wardrobe and taking 50% off full-price styles with code TREAT at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Quilted Vest is currently marked down to $50, which is down from its original rate of $100. This vest is timeless and very stylish to dress up or down during cool weather. Its highly packable material is nice to traveling and it comes in two color options. Better yet, the women’s Winter Down Vest is very similar and also on sale for $30. Find the rest of our top picks from Lands’ End below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your order.

