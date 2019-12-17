Get ready for The Rise of Skywalker with LEGO’s BB-8 kit at $63 ($37 off), more

Walmart currently offers the LEGO Star Wars BB-8 (75187) Kit for $62.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This 1,100-piece set measures up to nearly a foot tall and does a fantastic job recreating its on-screen inspiration from the Sequel Era Star Wars films. If you can’t wait to see The Rise of Skywalker, this is a great way to bring the lovable droid to your collection. Check out our hands-on review to see a more in-depth report on how this brick-built droid stacks up. Head below for more LEGO deals from $2.50.

Also on sale today at Walmart, we’ve spotted the LEGO Overwatch Tracer & Widowmaker 75970 Kit for $8.05. Typically selling for $15, today’s offer is roughly $1 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 129-piece creation recreates the payload from the in-game Watchpoint: Gibraltar map and notably includes two exclusive minifigures. You’ll get to add Tracer and Widowmaker into your brick-built collections, both of which feature highly-detailed printing and custom pieces to mirror their digital counterparts. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Star Wars BB-8 features:

This faithfully reproduced LEGO Star Wars incarnation of the diminutive BB-8 droid from the new Star Wars movie trilogy makes the perfect gift for any Star Wars or LEGO fan. Turn one wheel at the side to rotate the detailed head, and another to open the access hatch and extend the ‘welding torch’. This faithfully reproduced model also comes with a display stand, decorative fact plaque and small BB-8 figure, making it a great display piece for any bedroom or office.

