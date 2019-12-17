Bring Optoma’s 1080p projector to your home theater for $350 (Reg. $549)

- Dec. 17th 2019 9:24 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Optoma HD27E 1080p Home Theater Projector for $349.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $549, today’s offer is good for a $199 discount, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Optoma’s HD27E projector features a 3400-lumen output as well as dual integrated speakers and up to 12,000 hours of lamp life. Perfect for kickstarting your home theater setup, it sports 1080p output and can create an up to 300-inch screen. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual HDMI inputs and a USB port. Over 380 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. More details below.

If you’re serious enough about your home theater to be considering a projector, then picking up VIVO’s universal ceiling mount is about the best way to leverage your savings. At just $16, you’ll be able to position the projector the perfect angle for your setup and also won’t have to worry about keeping it propped up somewhere else.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $50 instead when clipping the on-page coupon. At just a fraction of the price from our featured deal, you’ll lose out on the 1080p image output and higher-end features. But as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s Prizm is definitely worth considering and certainly won’t break the bank.

Optoma HD27E 1080p Projector features:

Bring video entertainment to a friend’s house or group meeting with this lightweight, Full HD 1080p Optoma projector. It produces an accurate Rec. 709 color range for images that are true to the original, and it has a 3400 ANSI Lumen light source for lights-on viewing. This Optoma projector has an integrated 10W speaker, so it’s ready to play.

