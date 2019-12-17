Pro Streamer Pack up to $60 off: Blue Yeti USB mic + Logitech webcam for $120

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Pro Streamer Pack with a Blue Yeti USB Blackout Microphone and a Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam for $119.99 shipped. This mic sells for $110 on its own at B&H and elsewhere while the webcam fetches close to $80 at Amazon. Today’s offer is about $60 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for getting your streaming empire off the ground, Blue’s Yeti is easily one of the best USB mics in the price range. The webcam also provides you with HD 1080p video at up to 30fps with automatic light correction. Combined, they carry a 4+ star rating from thousands. More details below.

Now if it’s just upgraded audio recording you’re after, consider something like the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone. The black model is currently down at $40 on Amazon, from the usual $50+, and is a great alternative to the Yeti bundle above. While not quite as versatile as today’s lead deal (mainly due to the pickup pattern options), it will be a massive leap in quality over you built-in solution.

Speaking of Blue mics and your new streaming setup, both of the options above made our list of the the best podcast gear on the market. Browse through for more ideas and head over to our microphone isolation feature to make your recordings sound even better than the price tag on your mic. Be sure to hit up our hands-on review of the Samson Satellite Microphone as well.

Pro Streamer Pack:

Improve your broadcasts with this Blue Microphones Yeti Blackout and Logitech Pro HD webcam streamer pack. The included USB microphone uses three-capsule technology to capture crisp, detailed audio in four different pickup patterns. This Blue Microphones Yeti Blackout and Logitech Pro HD webcam streamer pack includes a high-definition webcam that lets you capture gorgeous footage in Full HD resolution.

