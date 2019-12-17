Rachael Ray’s 5-piece Oven Lovin’ Bakeware Set drops to $20 (Reg. up to $40)

Macy’s is now offering the 5-piece Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick Oven Lovin’ Bakeware Set for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $25; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This set is regularly $40 at Amazon, although it dropped down to $30 for Black Friday where it currently sits right now. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. It includes crispy and rectangular baking sheets as well as loaf and cake pans. Made of “heavy-gauge” steel, you’re looking at nonstick surfaces, extra-wide grippy handles, and a dishwasher-safe design. A portion of the proceeds go to “Rachael Ray’s nonprofit organization that helps…develop healthy relationships with food and cooking.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You might want to consider using a portion of your savings to really complete your bakeware arsenal with the Rachael Ray Yum-o! 12-Cup Muffin Tin at $11 Prime shipped. However, you could score an entire bakeware set for about that much on Amazon. This 4-piece Farberware set goes for just over $11 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from over 800 Amazon customers. You won’t be able to put it in the dishwasher and it provides significantly less cookie real estate overall, but it’s also nearly half the price.

While we are kitting out the kitchen for the holidays, be sure to check out our roundup of egg cookers from $10, this 8-Qt. multi-cooker at $35 (Reg. $80+) and everything else on sale in our Home Goods Guide today.

Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin’ Bakeware Set:

The right stuff. Stock your kitchen with five of the most-used and most-loved baking pans with Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! Oven Lovin’ collection. Nonstick surfaces provide effortless food release. Cool marine blue handles are extra-wide and grippy for oven-to-counter ease.

