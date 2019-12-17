Samsung 40-inch 1080p Smart HDTV is a bargain at $150 ($50 off)

Best Buy offers the Samsung 40-inch 1080p Smart HDTV for $149.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $200. Today’s deal is $20 less than the Black Friday price. If you missed out on the best TV deals during Thanksgiving week, this is a great budget-friendly option. Notable specs include two HDMI inputs, smart functionality, USB port, and more. This certainly isn’t a high-end option, but it will do the trick for a kid’s room or as a secondary TV. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet. Over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have left a solid rating.

Samsung 40-inch 1080p HDTV features:

Experience immersive viewing when you add this Samsung 40-inch smart TV to your home. The wide color enhancer and Full HD resolution deliver vibrant picture quality, while the Digital Clean View optimizes content for better results. A unique lifestyle gallery creates scenic views for any room in your home when this TV is not in use. This Samsung 40-inch smart TV features support for the Samsung SmartThings app to complete your home automation setup.

