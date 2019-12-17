Score a SiriusXM Commander Touch Receiver, Echo Dot, more for $22 installed

Dec. 17th 2019

0
Best Buy is offering the SiriusXM Commander Touch Satellite Radio Receiver with 3-months of SiriusXM Radio and an Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $21.99 shipped and installed. For comparison, the Commander goes for $130 normally by itself, install is another $80 value, and the Echo Dot gives you an additional $50 toward the bundle’s total cost. In all, this is $260 worth of gear for just $22, which is killer savings. SiriusXM gives you the ability to enjoy the same radio station in your car throughout your entire drive, never losing signal like normal FM/AM options do. Plus, Sirius works with Alexa, letting you bring your favorite station indoors with a simple voice command. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, this is not only one of the most budget-friendly ways to get an Echo Dot right now, but downright one of the lowest costs that we’ve seen on a similar setup. For comparison, an Echo Dot by itself at Amazon would run you $25 right now unless you’re a new subscriber to Amazon Music, which nets you the smart speaker at $9.

SiriusXM Commander Touch Sattelite Radio Receiver features:

Dozens of satellite radio stations are at your fingertips with this SiriusXM Commander Touch SXVCT1 radio receiver, which features a vivid full-color touch-screen display for simple navigation and a host of tuning features to help you make the most of satellite radio.

