VUDU’s End of Year sale offers Angel has Fallen and John Wick 3 for $10, more

VUDU is celebrating the end of 2019 with a bang, offering a number of fantastic sales on multiple genres and bundles. As a quick overview, some of the sales you’ll find are 25% off recent films, 50% off select catalog titles, movies for $4.99 or less, and even 50% off bundles. There are many more great deals at VUDU, but these are some of the best. You’ll be able to add Angel Has Fallen or John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum to your library in 4K UHD for just $9.99 each. For comparison, John Wick is currently $20 on iTunes. Keep reading for more of our top picks, but VUDU has everything laid out and easy to view in one spot if you want to see all titles on sale.

Our top picks:

Don’t miss out on the latest iTunes sale. You’ll find Christmas classics like Charlie Brown, Grinch, and more all from just $5. Plus, these will become permanent additions to your library.

VUDU is still running its holiday 2-for-$10 sale with must-haves like Rudolph, Frosty, and more. So, be sure to give that a look if bolstering your Christmas collection is something that you’re looking to do.

Angel Has Fallen:

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is wrongfully accused for the attempted assassination on U.S. President Allan Trumbull, and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the president.

