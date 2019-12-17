Walker Edison’s mid-century modern Dark Walnut TV Stand returns to $138

- Dec. 17th 2019 12:21 pm ET

$138
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Dark Walnut TV Stand for $138.15 shipped. That’s $68 off what you’d spend at Pier 1 and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This sleek, mid-century modern stand is ready to uphold TVs up to 66-inches in size. You’ll find a cabinet on either side and adjustable shelving that enables you to find the perfect fit for your home theater gear. This stand will look great in a living room, bedroom, or home office. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Have a larger TV? Put it on the wall with the AmazonBasics No-Stud Mount for $25. When mounted in drywall alone this offering supports an incredible 150-pounds. Once set up, you’ll be able to tilt your TV five degrees, giving you some flexibility and providing a way to reduce unanticipated glare.

If a PlayStation is part of your home theater setup, you may be interested in Sony’s new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 back button attachment. Having covered it earlier this morning, you can learn more and read our thoughts here.

Oh, and ICYMI the $90 TV stand we found yesterday is still live. This is a solid choice for anyone that’ll be content with a simpler design at a more affordable cost.

Walker Edison Dark Walnut TV Stand features:

  • Tapered legs and minimal hardware create a sleek, mid-century modern design
  • Includes adjustable shelving and cord management feature
  • Convenient combination of open and closed storage with a center tempered glass shelf
  • Perfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office for extra storage space

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$138

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author