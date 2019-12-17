Walker Edison’s mid-century modern Dark Walnut TV Stand returns to $138

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Dark Walnut TV Stand for $138.15 shipped. That’s $68 off what you’d spend at Pier 1 and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This sleek, mid-century modern stand is ready to uphold TVs up to 66-inches in size. You’ll find a cabinet on either side and adjustable shelving that enables you to find the perfect fit for your home theater gear. This stand will look great in a living room, bedroom, or home office. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Have a larger TV? Put it on the wall with the AmazonBasics No-Stud Mount for $25. When mounted in drywall alone this offering supports an incredible 150-pounds. Once set up, you’ll be able to tilt your TV five degrees, giving you some flexibility and providing a way to reduce unanticipated glare.

If a PlayStation is part of your home theater setup, you may be interested in Sony’s new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 back button attachment. Having covered it earlier this morning, you can learn more and read our thoughts here.

Oh, and ICYMI the $90 TV stand we found yesterday is still live. This is a solid choice for anyone that’ll be content with a simpler design at a more affordable cost.

Walker Edison Dark Walnut TV Stand features:

Tapered legs and minimal hardware create a sleek, mid-century modern design

Includes adjustable shelving and cord management feature

Convenient combination of open and closed storage with a center tempered glass shelf

Perfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office for extra storage space

