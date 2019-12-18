ALDO’s Holiday Sale takes 50% off clearance + 20% off sitewide with deals from $13

ALDO is updating your footwear with 50% off all sale items and 20% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Pelicien Chelsea Boots are a stand out from this sale. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $90. These boots are very trendy for this season and they look great with jeans or khakis alike. It also features a rubber outsole to promote traction during winter weather. Find the rest of our top picks from ALDO below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Astauma Chelsea Boots are another great style for this season. They’re currently marked down to $42 and originally were priced at $85. Best of all, these boots come in three color options and have a pull tab that makes it easy to put them on and off.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!