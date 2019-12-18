Amazon baking essentials sale from $7: KitchenAid bowls, cookie cutters, more

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering deep deals on a selection of baking goods and decorating essentials from under $7. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the 5-piece KitchenAid Mixing Bowls set for $27.99. Regularly up to $40, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Other colorways go for as much as $50 for comparison. Ranging in size from 1.5-quarts up to 5.5-quarts, this set is perfect for everything from baking cookies to making salads and loads of other meal preparations. Each bowl features a pour spout to reduce the chance of spillage while the non-slip base ensures they stay put on the countertop. These dishwasher-safe bowls also ship with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Amazon customers. More bakeware deals below.

But be sure to run through the rest of the sale right here. There’s everything from measuring spoons and baking sheets, to whisks, spatulas and more starting from under $7. You’ll even find this 3-piece Wilton Holiday Comfort-Grip Christmas Cookie Cutter Set at a new Amazon all-time low. But if you don’t need the whole set, you can score the Christmas tree mold for just over $3 Prime shipped.

We also still have a series of egg cookers on sale from $12.50 and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals for around the house.

KitchenAid Mixing Bowls:

This set includes a 1.5 Quart, 2.5 Quart, 3.5 Quart, 4.5 Quart and 5.5 Quart bowl

NON SLIP BASE: Never worry about the bowls slipping when mixing, these bowls feature non slip bases that increase stability while mixing

ELIMATE THE MESS: Each bowl has a pour spout on each bowl, helping and reduce chance of spills when transferring mixes

EASY TO STORE: These bowls nest together when not in use for easy of storage

DISHWASHER SAFE: These mixing bowls are dishwasher safe for fast and easy clean up

