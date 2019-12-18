Amazon’s Last-Minute Star Wars sale has loads of toys, books, more from $2.50

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Star Wars toys, books, home goods, costumes and more. Perfect for your last-minute Star Wars gifts, you’ll find deals starting from just $2.50. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 and just about everything carries solid ratings. From a series of Funko Pop! collectibles and figures to hardcover books, science kits, puzzles and posters, there are 2 and a half pages of deals to browse through here. However, we have pulled some of our top picks into a list below the fold for your convenience.
Top Picks from Today’s Sale:
- Funko Pop! Darth Vader Gold $10 (Reg. $15)
- Funko Pop! Poe Dameron $6 (Reg. $9+)
- Funko Pop! Rise of Skywalker Rey $5.50 (Reg .$9)
- Funko Pop! Santa C-3PO $6.50 (Reg. $9+)
- Star Wars Queen’s Shadow Book $7 (Reg. $9)
- Star Wars Maker Lab Book $13 (Reg. $19)
- Nerf Poe Dameron Blaster $16 (Reg. $22)
- Nerf Sergeant Jyn Erso Blaster $30 (Reg. $47+)
- Star Wars Armada Core Set $44 (Reg. $64+)
- And much more…
While we are talking Star Wars, you can prep for The Rise of Skywalker with LEGO’s BB-8 kit at $63 ($37 off), plus even more in our coverage of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox One and PS4 is still down at $40 as well.
Funko Pop! Darth Vader Gold:
- From Star Wars, Darth Vader (gold chrome) galactic Convention Amazon exclusive, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
- Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Star Wars fan!
- Collect and display all Star Wars pop! Vinyl’s!
