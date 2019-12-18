Amazon’s Last-Minute Star Wars sale has loads of toys, books, more from $2.50

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Star Wars toys, books, home goods, costumes and more. Perfect for your last-minute Star Wars gifts, you’ll find deals starting from just $2.50. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 and just about everything carries solid ratings. From a series of Funko Pop! collectibles and figures to hardcover books, science kits, puzzles and posters, there are 2 and a half pages of deals to browse through here. However, we have pulled some of our top picks into a list below the fold for your convenience.

Top Picks from Today’s Sale:

While we are talking Star Wars, you can prep for The Rise of Skywalker with LEGO’s BB-8 kit at $63 ($37 off), plus even more in our coverage of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox One and PS4 is still down at $40 as well.

Funko Pop! Darth Vader Gold:

  • From Star Wars, Darth Vader (gold chrome) galactic Convention Amazon exclusive, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Star Wars fan!
  • Collect and display all Star Wars pop! Vinyl’s!

