This ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook is built to withstand a 3.9-foot drop, now $173

- Dec. 18th 2019 12:41 pm ET

$173
Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebook 11.6-inch 1.6GHz/16GB/4GB (C202SA-YS02) for $173 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This rugged Chromebook features reinforced rubber guards and a spill-resistant keyboard. It weighs in at 2.65-pounds and is built to withstand a 3.9-foot drop. Ports include HDMI, USB-A, and SD, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Tote your Chromebook in Arvok’s Laptop Sleeve for $9. This case sticks with a minimal design comprised of water-resistant neoprene that adds another layer of protection to your Chromebook. With over 11,000 Amazon reviews so far, this case is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another route includes opting for one of the backpacks that are currently on sale. We just found Pacsafe and Timbuk2 bags from $45. These high-quality bags are a great option for lugging around all sorts of gear and impressive discounts make now a great time to strike.

ASUS Chromebook features:

  • Ready for drops and spills with rugged construction with reinforced rubber guards, easy grip handles, and a spill resistant keyboard
  • Lightweight 2.65 pound body and rugged construction that can be dropped from 3.9 feet* so you can take it anywhere without disruption
  • 11.6 inches HD 1366×768 Anti-Glare Display, with 180 degree hinge for easy viewing
  • Powered by the Intel Celeron N3060 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.48 GHz) for fast and snappy performance

