Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evergrow, Braveland, iColorama S, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Evergrow, Ananda, Braveland, iColorama S, Cross DJ Pro, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Evergrow: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PocketMoney: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sight Words Sentence Builder: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AirMusic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Division 2 $12, Code Vein $37, Astral Chain $50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: NumPad & KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cribbage Premium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hexa Turn: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CalcTape Paper Tape Calculator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Foldify – Create, Print, Fold!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro+: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Anytune: Practice Perfected: $17 (Reg. $35)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!