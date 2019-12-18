Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Sperry, Eastbay, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Activewear |
- Eastbay takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Joe’s New Balance End of Year Sale takes up to 70% off thousands of shoes from $23
- Reebok takes an extra 40% off sale items to boost your next workout, today only
- PUMA offers up to 50% off select styles + extra 10% off your order
- Columbia’s Last Minute Deals offers 20% off orders of $125: Jackets, vests, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 65% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale from $60
- Sperry’s Last-Minute Gift Ideas offer up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, more
- ALDO’s Holiday Sale takes 50% off clearance + 20% off sitewide with deals from $13
- Hautelook’s offering UGG Alder Slippers for men starting at $50
- Macy’s One-Day Sale offers 40-70% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, more
Home Goods and more |
- Get the hardwood sparkling with a Coaster Cordless Mop at $100 ($50 off)
- Home Depot under $50 sale includes DEWALT, Ryobi, Kwikset, more
- Amazon baking essentials sale from $7: KitchenAid bowls, cookie cutters, more
- Oh! Nuts snack boxes from $20: Pistachios, chocolate pretzels, more (30% off)
- Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum drops to $300 (25% off), more from $200
