The CamelBak Chute bottle locks in temps for up to 24 hours: $18.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the CamelBak Chute Mag 32-Oz. Insulated Water Bottle for $18.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you prefer your drinks piping hot or ice cold, this insulated bottle aims to keep beverages just the way you like them. Cool temps are locked in for 24 hours and hot ones will stay that way for six. An angled spout on top provides an easy and ergonomic way to stay quenched. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d prefer to drink using a straw, bubba’s Envy Tumbler is $9. Like the featured deal, this alternative is comprised of stainless steel and can keep temps locked in for hours. That being said, cold drinks will only last for twelve hours which is half of what you can expect from the CamelBak above.

Plan on using the bottle above for workouts? While that’s on your mind, it may be time to pick up a pair of sport-focused earbuds. The Jabra Elite truly-wireless headphones rock IP67 water-resistance and are on sale for $149.50.

CamelBak Chute Mag features:

NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

