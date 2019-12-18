Guitar deals from $180: Fender starter bundles, Gretsch, Martin, Yamaha, more

- Dec. 18th 2019 4:33 pm ET

Adorama is offering the American Fender Limited Edition 2018 Jazz-Tele 6-String Guitar for $1,299 shipped. Regularly as much as $2,000 at Guitar Center, today’s deal represents a $700 discount and is the lowest total we can find anywhere. This might not be the most desirable model among hardcore Fender purists, but at $700 off, you really can’t go wrong with this American made beast. Along with the included hardshell case and 2 year limited warranty, this model sports a modern C-shaped neck with a rosewood fingerboard and 21 narrow-tall frets. You’ll also find a nice floral Fender logo on the headstock and a limited edition neck plate. Ratings are thin on this model but American-made Fenders are about as good as it gets. And you’ll find even more guitar deals below from $180. 

Today’s Best Guitar Deals:

There’s nothing like some fresh new picks and strings to go along with your new axe. This variety 12-pack of ChromaCast Guitar Picks is a nice option at $4 and some Ernie Ball strings are a safe bet. The AmazonBasics Folding A-Frame Stand is also a great way to show off your guitar for under $14.

Fender LE 2018 Jazz-Tele 6-String Guitar:

For every guitarist who’s dreamt of combining the biting twang of a Telecaster with the sleek, ergonomic contours of a Strat, we created this limited-edition guitar: The Whiteguard Strat. Tele hardware, electronics and playing feel? Check. Ash Strat body with lacquer finish and custom-shaped white pickguard? Check. The unique style and sound you can only get from Fender? 

