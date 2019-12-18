Get the hardwood sparkling with a Coaster Cordless Mop at $100 ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the Gladwell 3-in-1 Coaster Cordless Electric Mop for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Just in time for making sure the floors are shining for the holidays, this model has options for waxing, mopping, and quick spraying. It features a cordless design along with an “ultra-thin” 3-inch base and a 180-degree rotating handle to get at hard to reach places. It works on “all floor surfaces” including marble, wood, tile, or laminate. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If it’s just simple touch-ups and cleaning jobs on your smooth floor surfaces, there are options out there for less. While it almost certainly won’t wax the floors the way today’s lead deal will, the Swiffer WetJet Spray Mop Cleaner is a great alternative. This $23 starter kit comes with everything you need to get going and carries solid reviews from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers.

For other deals to keep your house sparkling clean, Dyson’s V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum is down at $125 (Refurb, Orig. $300) and Samsung’s POWERbot Robotic Vacuum is at a new low of $549 right now.

Gladwell 3-in-1 Coaster Cordless Electric Mop:

The Coaster’s ultra thin 3 inch base and cordless design makes this mop easy to use and allows you to store it without sacrificing much-needed space. The handle’s 180 degree rotation provides painless access to every space in your home. The long lasting battery gives you the ability to clean without interruption. The Coaster charges fast, a 2-hour charge gives you enough battery life to clean your floors multiple times.

