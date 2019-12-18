Always have a place for your guests to rest with a $27 inflatable sleeping pad

Amazon is offering the KLYMIT STATIC V Inflatable Sleeping Pad at $27.28 shipped. Down from its $40 or more regular going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With company on their way to visit this holiday season, this is a great way to make sure nobody ends up sleeping on a couch or the floor without cushion. There’s an easy-to-use valve to inflate this portable sleeping pad, and the chambers are designed not to lose air over time, making sure that your guests won’t sink to the floor while sleeping. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This sleeping pad is also great for your camping adventures. If you have any of those planned, be sure to put some of your savings toward an inflatable pillow so you’ll always have a place to rest your head. This one is just $14 Prime shipped at Amazon and is rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting to camp when the weather is a bit warmer, then Coleman’s 40F Sleeping Bag is a great option at $19 Prime shipped. While it won’t be as padded as today’s lead deal, it does save you nearly $10 and it’ll provide both top and bottom coverage while camping.

KLYMIT STATIC V Sleeping Pad features:

Body Mapping Technology: Specially developed V-shaped design delivers superior support and comfort no matter how you sleep – on your side, stomach or back.

Side Rails: Provide a secure, comfortable sleep by centering you on the pad and inhibiting air movement while tossing and turning.

Deep Weld Patterning: Create expansion zones that allow your bag to fully loft beneath you for improved thermal comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!