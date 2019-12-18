Stay warm with Lasko’s personal heater that’s just 6-inches tall, now $15.50

Amazon is offering the Lasko My Heat Personal Heater for $15.45. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $20 going rate, this matches the all-time low set back in 2015 and is the first time we’ve seen it return to this price. Offering 200W of power and 682BTU of heating potential, this is great for staying warm during the cold months. Whether you want to place this on a desk or next to your feet, at just 6-inches tall, this heater will fit just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the lowest-priced heaters on Amazon at this time. For comparison, the AmazonBasics’ personal space heater is the same price, even though it comes in a larger size.

However, if you frequently get hot at work or home, why not pick up a USB-powered fan? It’s just $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind this won’t warm you up, but rather cool you off.

Lasko My Heat Personal Heater features:

KEEPS YOU WARM AT WORK – At 200-Watts and 682 BTUs, this low wattage mini space heater is ideal for use under the desk to keep your feet and legs warm. Best of all, because it’s low wattage, it won’t keep tripping the office circuit breaker every time you turn it on.

YOUR PERSONAL SPACE HEATER – At 6 inches tall with a 4” x 4” footprint, this cute, small electric heater takes up minimal desktop space and is intended to heat up your immediate space at home or the office. Designed to warm you, not a large room. For that, we recommend getting a Lasko 1500-Watt tower heater.

EASY TO USE – No assembly required. Simply take it out of the box and plug it in to a standard 120v wall outlet. This energy-efficient, indoor ceramic heater draws about 2 amps and turns on with a flip of a switch. Compact and portable, MyHeat comes with a 6-foot cord and a 2-pronged plug. It’s also easily stored when not in use.

