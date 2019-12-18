Score Nerf Elite Trilogy and a $10 Walmart eGift Card for $25 ($35 value)

Walmart is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite Trilogy DS-15 Blaster + $10 eGift Card for $24.88 with in-store pickup. Note: scroll down and select “Buy Together & Save” to take advantage of this promotion. Orders that exceed $35 qualify for free 2-day shipping. Valued at $35, today’s offer slashes $10 off what you’d typically spend and is the best offer we’ve tracked. This Nerf gun comes with fifteen darts and shoots three at once. All three of the darts are placed in a shell and five come in the package, allowing you to reload and fire in rapid succession. The inclusion of a $10 Walmart eGift card can either be an added gift bonus or something that you can use on another purchase down the road. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d like to dodge a trip to Walmart, Amazon is offering the Nerf Fortnite HC-E Mega Dart Blaster for $10. While it’s not as powerful as the blaster above, it’s an affordable alternative that will be shipped to your door free of charge, assuming you’re a Prime member, otherwise you’ll need to surpass the $25 threshold.

While we’re talking Nerf, don’t miss out on the deal we spotted on Nerf’s Laser Tag Set. Currently priced at $44, you’re able to snag it for $16 less than usual, marking a near 30% off in savings.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Trilogy DS-15 Blaster features:

The Trilogy DS-15 toy blaster has ejecting shells to heat up your Nerf dart-blasting action! Unleash a triple-dart blast with this Nerf blaster that shoots 3 darts at once from each shell. When you prime to fire again, the spent shell automatically ejects from the blaster. This N-Strike Elite blaster holds 1 shell at a time and can store 5 shells in the stock for fast reloading. The blaster comes with 5 shells and 15 Official Nerf Elite darts, enough to fill all 5 shells.

