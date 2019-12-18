Oh! Nuts snack boxes from $20: Pistachios, chocolate pretzels, more (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Oh! Nuts (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its holiday snack gift boxes and treats. You can grab the Oh! Nuts Holiday Nuts Gift Basket for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. All neatly nestled inside the included wood tray, you’ll find jumbo salted cashews, sweet corn nuts, pistachios, almonds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, among other tasty treats. Great as a gift or just for on the coffee table over the holidays, these are certified Kosher and non-Dairy while pairing perfectly with other snacks and wines. Rated 4+ stars form hundreds. Jump below the fold for more Oh! Nuts deals.

As we mentioned above, there are several snack boxes and treats on sale from Oh! Nuts today. Starting from just over $20 Prime shipped, you’ll find everything from dried fruits and chocolate covered pretzels to peanut gift boxes and gourmet Christmas marshmallows too.

Oh! Nuts Holiday Nuts Gift Basket:

This signature Oh! Nuts rustic wooden tray is filled to the brim with healthy goodies. The lidded container is neatly divided into 9 compartments featuring an assortment of HIGH-QUALITY GRADE A FRESH NUTS. Replace the traditional candy, chocolates, and baked goods with healthier, trendier vegan treats.

