Gift a lifetime Plex Pass subscription at 25% off for the holidays, now $90

Plex is offering 25% off its Plex Pass lifetime gift subscriptions, making it $89.99 from $119.99. Note: While this is a gift membership, you can use this for yourself if you cancel an existing membership first. This is a match of our last mention and is the best available. Plex Pass gives you live TV, automatic camera upload, offline viewing, parental controls, a built-in DVR, and more. If you’re not in the know about Plex, it lets you run a media server right inside of your own home. Making movies, shows, and more easily accessible from any TV or smart device, both inside and outside of your house, Plex is a great tool for those who are wanting to cut the cable cord. Learn more about integrating Plex into your home theater setup with our handy guide.

Now, with your savings from today’s lead deal, it might be time to add another streaming media player to your household. The Fire TV Stick 4K is $35 shipped at Amazon right now and would make the perfect Plex add-on.

If you’re wanting to bolster the capabilities of Plex, why not upgrade your storage system? QNAP currently has a few NAS deals out with prices starting at $290 shipped. A NAS lets you use multiple hard drives to expand your storage capabilities, making sure that there’s plenty of room for all of your content.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

