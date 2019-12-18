B&H is currently offering the QNAP TS-451+ Four-Bay NAS for $289.99 shipped. Usually selling for $360, today’s offer saves you over 20%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring four hard drive slots, this NAS can support up to 72TB of total storage and rocks dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, an HDMI out, and three USB inputs. It’s also a more than capable option for running Plex thanks to hardware transcoding capabilities and QNAP has equipped this model with up to 225MB/s transfer speeds. You’ll also find support for AirPlay and Chromecast standards, so you can stream content right to a compatible TV. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 370 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to grow your home media or backup server, consider picking up Synology’s One-Bay DS118 NAS for $180 at Amazon instead. This model is less capable than the lead deal, but offers support for up to 16TB of storage, 113MB/s speeds, and 10-bit video transcoding. For those who just want to dip their toes into the water, this is a notable option that’s also affordable.

Fill your NAS with some storage and consider using some of your savings to grab a WD Blue 2TB drive for $50 at Amazon. If you’ll be starting from scratch, picking up an internal hard drive alongside either NAS will complete the package. WD’s Blue series is easily recommendable with over 22,000 customers having left a 4.4/5 star rating.

QNAP TS-451+ Four-Bay NAS features:

Built around the need for increasing amounts of data storage, sharing, and multimedia processing, the TS-451+ 4-Bay Home and SOHO NAS Server from QNAP provides a high-performance scalable storage solution for professional users. The TS-451+ runs the QTS 4.2 operating system and provides all-in-one server functionalities as well as features including Virtualization Station, which allows users to run multiple Windows, Linux, UNIX, and Android-based virtual machines.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

