Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 65% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale from $60

Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Event takes up to 65% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. A notable deal from this event is the Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses that can be worn by both men and women. Originally priced at $203, however during the sale you can find it for $80. These sunglasses are timeless and are versatile to wear with an array of looks. Best of all, its polarized lens reduce glare and protect your eyes from the sun. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

