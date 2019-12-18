Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 65% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale from $60

- Dec. 18th 2019 12:45 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Event takes up to 65% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. A notable deal from this event is the Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses that can be worn by both men and women. Originally priced at $203, however during the sale you can find it for $80. These sunglasses are timeless and are versatile to wear with an array of looks. Best of all, its polarized lens reduce glare and protect your eyes from the sun. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban

About the Author