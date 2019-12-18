Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 packs a GTX 1650 GPU from $1,350 (Reg. up to $1,800)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with 1.3GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,349.99 shipped in open-box condition. You can grab the laptop new for $1,499.99 shipped at Microsoft or Best Buy. Normally up to $1,800, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. You’ll not only get Intel’s latest 10th generation i7 processor here, but also NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 graphics card, giving you a well-rounded experience. In our hands-on review, we said that this laptop “offers desktop power in a compact package.” Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. The open-box model ships with a 1-year warranty.

Update 12/18 @ 2:22 PM: BuyDig is offering the HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB for $549 shipped when the code DEC19 is used at checkout. Normally $800, Amazon has it down to $770 right now and this is the best we’ve tracked. HP’s Pavilion lineup is well-rated.

Now, if you’re not looking to drop $1,350 or more on a new computer, the Acer Aspire 5 Slim is a great alternative. At $650, you’ll still net 512GB of storage and an i7 processor. However, you’ll ditch the higher-powered GTX 1650 graphics card for a more tame GeForce MX250, making this computer more geared toward the everyday user instead of gamers.

For those who want to bolster their on-the-go capabilities, this $15 Prime shipped laptop sleeve is a must. It has room enough for your charger and a mouse, while still remaining ultra-portable. However, if you’re wanting to carry even more, we have larger backpacks on sale from $45 right now.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

Razer Blade Laptop: Edge out your opponents with this 13.3-inch Full HD Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card powers through everyday games, while the 512GB SSD ensures rapid start-ups and data access times. This Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for smooth gameplay and responsive multitasking.

