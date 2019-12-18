Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 packs a GTX 1650 GPU from $1,350 (Reg. up to $1,800)

- Dec. 18th 2019 12:25 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with 1.3GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,349.99 shipped in open-box condition. You can grab the laptop new for $1,499.99 shipped at Microsoft or Best Buy. Normally up to $1,800, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. You’ll not only get Intel’s latest 10th generation i7 processor here, but also NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 graphics card, giving you a well-rounded experience. In our hands-on review, we said that this laptop “offers desktop power in a compact package.” Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. The open-box model ships with a 1-year warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Update 12/18 @ 2:22 PM: BuyDig is offering the HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB for $549 shipped when the code DEC19 is used at checkout. Normally $800, Amazon has it down to $770 right now and this is the best we’ve tracked. HP’s Pavilion lineup is well-rated.

Now, if you’re not looking to drop $1,350 or more on a new computer, the Acer Aspire 5 Slim is a great alternative. At $650, you’ll still net 512GB of storage and an i7 processor. However, you’ll ditch the higher-powered GTX 1650 graphics card for a more tame GeForce MX250, making this computer more geared toward the everyday user instead of gamers.

For those who want to bolster their on-the-go capabilities, this $15 Prime shipped laptop sleeve is a must. It has room enough for your charger and a mouse, while still remaining ultra-portable. However, if you’re wanting to carry even more, we have larger backpacks on sale from $45 right now.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

Razer Blade Laptop: Edge out your opponents with this 13.3-inch Full HD Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card powers through everyday games, while the 512GB SSD ensures rapid start-ups and data access times. This Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for smooth gameplay and responsive multitasking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Microsoft Ebay Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide