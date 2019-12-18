Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be yours for $118.50 (Reg. $199)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $118.50 shipped. That’s more than $80 off retail, a $10 savings compared to Amazon’s current sale price, and with $29.50 in Rakuten points, it’s easily among the best value offers we’ve tracked. If you’re unfamiliar, Rakuten points are like cash on its site. Once earned, you can redeem them on future purchases with no minimum requirements. They tend to last for 180 days before expiring. Having owned two of these doorbells for years now, I am a fan. They’ve been reliable and make it easy for me to keep an eye on deliveries whenever the need or desire arises. Since this specific model is battery-powered, it can be mounted anywhere. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Prevent inevitable downtime when using today’s savings to pick up an extra battery pack for $29. I have a backup on-hand for this very reason and I’m happy to report that I’ve always been able to swap out a dying battery with a charged one whenever a low-power alert rolls in.

While you’re decking out your smart home, you may want to consider picking some Philips Hue bulbs too. Both Ring and Hue are supported by IFTTT, allowing you to do neat things like make your Ring doorbell turn on the lights when motion has been detected or it has been chimed. Right now we happen to have a discount available on Philips Hue Play lights, a hub, and $50 gift card at $120.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

