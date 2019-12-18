Score SimpliSafe’s 11-piece Security System at a new low of $220 (Save $130)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe 11-piece Shield Home Security System for $219.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount and marks a new all-time low on this bundle. Included here, you’ll get the base station as well as a keypad, six entry sensors, two motion detectors, and a remote. Alongside both Alexa and Assistant integration, SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, allowing you to choose between self or professional monitoring. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 220 customers.

A great way to put your savings from today’s SimpliSafe deal to use is by further tailoring the system to your home. The included sensors from today’s deal provide a great jumping off point, but there are still plenty of ways to expand. The SimpliSafe Water Sensor is one of these notable add-ons, and it’s hard to go wrong with some additional entry sensors.

Another way to increase your home’s security would be to outfit the front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 2. Luckily, right now it can be yours for $118.50 (Reg. $199).

Keep an eye on what matters most with this wireless SimpliSafe security system. It provides full-time professional monitoring of your home’s surroundings, and it detects intruders with advanced sensors to keep your family safe. This SimpliSafe security system continues working for 24 hours when the power fails for added protection.

