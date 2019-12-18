Just $98 delivers Sony’s 2-Ch. Bluetooth Stereo Receiver ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Sony STRDH190 2-Ch. Stereo and Bluetooth Receiver for $98 shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $148 with today’s deal being a match of the previous all-time low price at Amazon. This budget-friendly receiver offers 2-channel connectivity, along with Bluetooth, and 100W of output. On the I/O side of things, you’ll find four stereo RCA inputs and one 3.5mm output, on top of a RCA output. A/B switching enables multi-zone setups. This is a great option for those looking to build out a home theater setup without breaking the bank. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon reviewers.

Make the most of your savings and grab some stereo speaker wire to complete your setup. This 100-foot 16-gauge wire should do the trick. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with some 3,600 reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

Sony STRDH190 2-Ch. Receiver features:

100 watts x 2 (8 ohms, 1 Kilo Hertz)

Phono Input, 4 Stereo RCA Audio Inputs, 3.5 millimeter Input, Stereo RCA Output

Built in Bluetooth lets you wirelessly stream from other Bluetooth devices

Connect up to 4 speakers; A/B switching to play all at once, or in separate zones

Low profile design (5 ¼ Inch tall) fits easily into conventional AV cabinet

FM Radio with 30 station presets; wireless remote control (2AA batteries included)

