Sperry’s Last-Minute Gift Ideas offer up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, more

Need a last-minute gift idea? Sperry is offering up to 50% off select style of boat shoes, boots, sneakers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free express delivery, which means you will receive your items by Christmas. The men’s Avenue Wool Duck Boots are on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $110. These boots are great for the upcoming winter weather with a waterproof exterior and thermal lining to promote warmth. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction, in case you run into snow or ice. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Avenue Wool Duck Boot $84 (Orig. $110)
- Authentic Original Daytona Boat Shoe $47 (Orig. $95)
- Shearling Cup Sole Slipper $60 (Orig. $90)
- Gold Cup Elite Orleans Boot $150 (Orig. $215)
- Watertown LTT Boot $96 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Metallic Duck Boot $96 (Orig. $120)
- Authentic Original Leather Lug Boot $78 (Orig. $130)
- Saltwater Quilted Chevron Duck Boot $90 (Orig. $120)
- Seaport Shackle Leather Boot $91 (Orig. $130)
- Shearling Slippers $60 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
