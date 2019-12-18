Sperry’s Last-Minute Gift Ideas offer up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, more

Need a last-minute gift idea? Sperry is offering up to 50% off select style of boat shoes, boots, sneakers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free express delivery, which means you will receive your items by Christmas. The men’s Avenue Wool Duck Boots are on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $110. These boots are great for the upcoming winter weather with a waterproof exterior and thermal lining to promote warmth. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction, in case you run into snow or ice. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!