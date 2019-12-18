An $84 discount brings Suaoki’s 400Wh Portable Power Station to $256, more

Suaoki via Amazon offers its 400Wh Portable Power Station for $255.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code YZACZOLA at checkout. Down from $340, today’s offer saves you $84, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a massive 400Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. It touts four 3A USB-A, two AC ports, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring power levels and other stats. Rated 4.1/5 stars from our 115 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station for $80.64 shipped via the company’s Amazon storefront when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $45 off the going rate, the second-best we’ve seen, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. While not packing as much energy as the lead deal, this portable power station features a 150Wh internal reservoir for refueling devices. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 970 customers.

Suaoki 400Wh Portable Power Station features:

Suaoki’s portable solar power generator is lightweight and independent, quiet and zero-emissions, easy and safe to use, which is a great solution for you to say goodbye with unexpected blackout or power outage. Through topping up this electric generator in mini powerhouse size by AC adaptor, your car cigarette socket, and even solar panel, it supplies the backup power sources with maximum 400Wh capacity for indoor and outdoor usage.

