Amazon’s L.O.L Surprise! sale has your last-minute gifts covered from $9

- Dec. 19th 2019 8:51 am ET

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off select L.O.L Surprise! toy kits. One standout is the L.O.L. Surprise! Biggie Pet Spicy Kitty set for $13.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 at Target, Walmart and elsewhere, today’s deal is nearly 65% off and a new Amazon all-time low. This kit includes Spicy Kitty with 15+ surprises inside like pet babies, spy glasses, necklace/bracelet, a wish bone, funny bone and more. The whole thing doubles as a piggy bank and a backpack too. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. Head below for more L.O.L. Surprise! deals.

You’ll find more L.O.L. Surprise! Biggie Pet sets on sale for $14 Prime shipped in today’s sale. But you can save even more with the 2-pack of L.O.L. Surprise! Pets Series for $9 Prime shipped, down from the usual $20. You get two surprise figures and the ball transforms “into a purse carrying case, bath, and play set.”

For more gifts for the kids, be sure to check out our previous NERF blaster offers and these LEGO kit deals from $2.50 Prime shipped.

L.O.L. Surprise! Biggie Pet Spicy Kitty:

  • L.O.L. Surprise! Biggie Pets Spicy Kitty with 15+ surprises inside
  • 2 pet babies and 1 pet baby charm OR food baby charm inside
  • Wear & share accessories: Spy glasses, and her necklace becomes a bracelet for you! 1 Wish Bone, 1 Funny Bone, 1 Fortune Teller Heart, 1 Baby Reveal
  • Spicy Kitty can be worn as a backpack and doubles as a piggy bank
  • Includes hot pink carrying case.Material: Plastic

