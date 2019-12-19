Amazon offers tea gift boxes and accessories from $7 with Christmas delivery

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Tea Forte (99% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 42% off its tea gifts in time for Christmas. One standout here is the Tea Forte Warm Wishes Presentation Assorted Variety Tea Box for $20.40. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This tea box is wrapped in a satin ribbon with a tea tasting menu and blend descriptions. It includes 20 assorted pyramid tea bag infusers featuring “five varieties of delicious winter spice” blends: black cherry, chocolate rose, orchid vanilla, white ambrosia, and Belgian mint. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More tea set deals below.
Today’s sale also includes a series of Tea Forte Kati Infuser Cups from $12 as well as even more tea sets from $7. This Lotus Petite Presentation Box with 10 handcrafted pyramid infusers makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $14 if you prefer something less Christmas-themed. While the 15-pack Organic Classic Tea Sampler will save you even more at just over $9, down from the usual $15.
Prefer coffee instead? Amazon’s K-cup coffee pods are nearly 40% off right now, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a FREE $30 promo card with select purchases, and Starbucks has BOGO FREE handcrafted drinks all month long. You’ll also find some great ideas for coffee lovers in our Last-Minute Guide and Trevor’s favorite coffee essentials feature from under $20.
Tea Forte Warm Wishes Variety Tea Box:
- WARM WISHES ASSORTMENT with five varieties of delicious winter spice tea blends – Black Cherry, Chocolate Rose, Orchid Vanilla, White Ambrosia, Belgian Mint
- DIVERSE, SUBTLE FLAVORS from only the finest whole tea leaves in the world, blended with aromatic fruits, spices and herbs
- DELIGHTFUL TEA GIFT SET offers a variety of premium gourmet teas, a most welcomed hostess gift or gift for tea lovers
