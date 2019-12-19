Amazon offers tea gift boxes and accessories from $7 with Christmas delivery

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Tea Forte (99% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 42% off its tea gifts in time for Christmas. One standout here is the Tea Forte Warm Wishes Presentation Assorted Variety Tea Box for $20.40. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This tea box is wrapped in a satin ribbon with a tea tasting menu and blend descriptions. It includes 20 assorted pyramid tea bag infusers featuring “five varieties of delicious winter spice” blends: black cherry, chocolate rose, orchid vanilla, white ambrosia, and Belgian mint. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More tea set deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s sale also includes a series of Tea Forte Kati Infuser Cups from $12 as well as even more tea sets from $7. This Lotus Petite Presentation Box with 10 handcrafted pyramid infusers makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $14 if you prefer something less Christmas-themed. While the 15-pack Organic Classic Tea Sampler will save you even more at just over $9, down from the usual $15.

Prefer coffee instead? Amazon’s K-cup coffee pods are nearly 40% off right now, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a FREE $30 promo card with select purchases, and Starbucks has BOGO FREE handcrafted drinks all month long. You’ll also find some great ideas for coffee lovers in our Last-Minute Guide and Trevor’s favorite coffee essentials feature from under $20.

Tea Forte Warm Wishes Variety Tea Box:

WARM WISHES ASSORTMENT with five varieties of delicious winter spice tea blends – Black Cherry, Chocolate Rose, Orchid Vanilla, White Ambrosia, Belgian Mint

DIVERSE, SUBTLE FLAVORS from only the finest whole tea leaves in the world, blended with aromatic fruits, spices and herbs

DELIGHTFUL TEA GIFT SET offers a variety of premium gourmet teas, a most welcomed hostess gift or gift for tea lovers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!