Add AOC’s slender 27-inch 1080p Monitor to your desk for $120 (Save $30), more

- Dec. 19th 2019 11:46 am ET

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27B1H) for $119.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This monitor sports a slender build and 3-sided frameless design. Viewing angles are wide, ensuring a clear image at up to 178-degree perspectives. Having used a similar AOC monitor in the past and having zero issues during use, I happily recommend the brand to others. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading for more monitor deals.

More monitors on sale:

Reduce neck strain and tidy up your desk with an aluminum monitor riser for $17. It raises a display 2.5-inches and provides some room to stow a MacBook or iPad underneath when they are not in use. The style here largely resembles Apple products, making it blend well with most setups.

AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27B1H) features:

  • 27-inch full HD 1920×1080 LED monitor
  • IPS panel for wide viewing angles and vivid imagery
  • 3-Sided frameless design (ultra-slim bezels)

