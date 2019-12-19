Blu-ray + 4K from $12: Jurassic World 5-movie collection, Matrix trilogy, more

Amazon is offering the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $44.99 shipped. Down from its $55 or more going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a Jurassic Park or World fan at all, this is a must-have collection. With all five movies in glorious 4K and some in HDR, you’ll experience the prehistoric creatures like never before from the safety of your own home. Plus, digital copies are included with your purchase to make things super simple when you want to watch on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for even more Blu-ray deals.

We also spotted a number of Blu-ray sales at Best Buy, headlined by a 2-for-$20 4K discount. You’ll also find 3-for-$30 4K, and a buy-two-get-one-free sale at Best Buy as well. One notable discount is the 4K Blu-rays from $11.99, which includes titles like Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Ready Player One, Zombieland, and more. Drop by Best Buy’s landing page to see all discounted movies.

Celebrate one of the biggest movie franchises of all time with the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection! From Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World), and J. A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. The action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking, these epic films are sheer moviemaking magic which were 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic World.

