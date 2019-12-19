Bolster your network with NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender, now $25

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX3700) for $24.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $30 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If your home has Wi-Fi dead spots in it, this is a low-cost way to remedy that. Whether you’re wanting to expand your home’s networking capabilities or just bolster bandwidth before company arrives, this is a great way to do so. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For comparison, NETGEAR’s 802.11n Wi-Fi range extender is $25 right now, and offers slower speeds. However, TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender is available for $15 Prime shipped. If you’re okay with cutting back on network speeds, this is a great alternative.

Be sure to check out our latest installment in the UniFi Diary, where Blair goes over his desire to switch to Wi-Fi 6 as he rethinks his entire setup.

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

XTENDED WIRELESS COVERAGE: Adds WiFi range coverage up to 1000 square feet, and connects up to 15 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more

AC750 WIFI SPEED: Provides up to 750Mbps performance using dual band and patented FastLane technology

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi. The product may not be compatible with routers or gateways with firmware that has been altered, is based on open source programs, or is non standard or outdated

WIRED ETHERNET PORT: Simply plug in game consoles, streaming players, or other nearby wired devices using the one 10/100M port for maximum speed

