Cook a whole chicken in this Chefman air fryer toaster oven: $100 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the Chefman 25-L Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of the Deals of the Day at Best Buy where it is regularly as much as $200. Over at Amazon, it sells for more like $130 or $150 and is now matching the all-time low. This 7-in-1 appliance can air fry, bake, broil, and more with variable temperature settings from 200 to 450-degrees. Whether it’s just 6-slices of toast or an entire chicken, this model can feed the whole family in one shot. It has an auto shut-off feature for safety and comes with a broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and a removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Now, if you already have an air fryer or just don’t need such a large capacity model on the countertop, consider a more basic option instead. This Proctor Silex carries solid ratings and fetches $31.50 at Amazon, much like the Hamilton Beach 6-Slice Capacity Toaster Oven for $32. While both options lack the air frying capabilities and are a bit smaller overall, they will work as secondary cooking devices for easy meals and the like just fine.

While you’re milage may vary here, Lowe’s is offering the Bella 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven for under $6 at select stores (Reg. $15). The same goes for the regularly $130 Bella 10.5-quart Air Fryer which is currently down to $40 at certain locations.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more and go check out the new Williams Sonoma Star Wars Instant Pots.

Chefman 25L Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Explore a variety of cooking styles with this Chefman air fryer toaster oven. The seven cooking presets deliver flawless results, while rapid air technology with high-speed convection gives your food a crispy fried texture with little to no oil. This multifunction Chefman air fryer toaster oven features a 60-minute timer and signal bell to alert you when food is ready to serve.

