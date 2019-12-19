Cook a whole chicken in this Chefman air fryer toaster oven: $100 (Reg. $150+)

- Dec. 19th 2019 2:16 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $100
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Chefman 25-L Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of the Deals of the Day at Best Buy where it is regularly as much as $200. Over at Amazon, it sells for more like $130 or $150 and is now matching the all-time low. This 7-in-1 appliance can air fry, bake, broil, and more with variable temperature settings from 200 to 450-degrees. Whether it’s just 6-slices of toast or an entire chicken, this model can feed the whole family in one shot. It has an auto shut-off feature for safety and comes with a broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and a removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you already have an air fryer or just don’t need such a large capacity model on the countertop, consider a more basic option instead. This Proctor Silex carries solid ratings and fetches $31.50 at Amazon, much like the Hamilton Beach 6-Slice Capacity Toaster Oven for $32. While both options lack the air frying capabilities and are a bit smaller overall, they will work as secondary cooking devices for easy meals and the like just fine.

While you’re milage may vary here, Lowe’s is offering the Bella 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven for under $6 at select stores (Reg. $15). The same goes for the regularly $130 Bella 10.5-quart Air Fryer which is currently down to $40 at certain locations.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more and go check out the new Williams Sonoma Star Wars Instant Pots.

Chefman 25L Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Explore a variety of cooking styles with this Chefman air fryer toaster oven. The seven cooking presets deliver flawless results, while rapid air technology with high-speed convection gives your food a crispy fried texture with little to no oil. This multifunction Chefman air fryer toaster oven features a 60-minute timer and signal bell to alert you when food is ready to serve.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard