Upgrade the home theater w/ Harman Kardon’s Advanced Sound Bar: $180 (Save $120)

Harman Kardon is offering its 2-Channel Advanced Sound Bar (SB 26) for $179.95 shipped. That’s around $120 in savings here and much more when comparing with what Amazon third-parties are charging. Today’s offer is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sound bar sports 4 woofers as well as 2 tweeters and is paired with a wireless subwoofer with 100-watts of power. Bluetooth connectivity ensures that smartphones and tablets can fling audio wirelessly with a minimal amount of effort. Inputs include HDMI, optical, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep things simple and more affordable when opting for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar (SB2920-C6) at $79. It may not be as large as the Harman Kardon offering above, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing when upgrading audio in a small room.

Don’t forget that we just posted a deal on KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers which are down to new low of $255 (Reg. up to $599). Nabbing these will yield a “wide soundstage with pinpoint imaging.”

Harman Kardon Advanced Sound Bar features:

Length & Power Output: 35 inch 120 Watt (2.0 channels) ideal for 32 to 44 inch TVs

Sub woofer: Wireless and system frequency response 38 Hertz 22 kiloHertz

Connectivity: Wired, bluetooth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!