Bring the herb garden inside with AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite: $80 (Reg. $170+)

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the stainless steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $170, similar models fetch around $130 at Home Depot with today’s offer being a new Amazon low. Bring the herb garden indoors this winter with this 6-plant indoor growing system. It comes with a 6-pod seed kit for growing various herbs while the digital display panel provides water and plant food (included) reminders and will automatically turn the lighting system on and off as needed. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great way to expand your AeroGarden experience is with new seed pod kits. As we mentioned above, you’ll get a 6-pack of herbs with your purchase, but the $12 AeroGarden Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Kit is a great option as well. This 3-pack includes pods for Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue and Parris Island greens. The Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seed Pod Kit is worth a quick look too.

While we are bringing some live greenery into the home, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s fresh cut Christmas trees.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite:

NCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & nurtured by all natural, chemical free Miracle Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth)

PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water – no soil, no mess, made simple

EASY TO USE – Digital display control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your Hydroponics growing system

