The Microsoft Store is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $499 shipped. Down from its $799 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked overall and is the lowest available. Offering a GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, this laptop is great for the on-the-go gamer. The 256GB NVMe SSD offers blazing fast speeds, making sure that your games are always quick to launch. ASUS’ TUF lineup of computers are well-rated. Head below for other great PC gaming deals like a $120 Threadripper processor, $249 gaming laptop, and more.

Other PC gaming deals:

Don’t forget that NZXT recently released limited-edition World of Warcraft custom PC cases for both the Horde and Alliance factions. Plus, AMD’s latest desktop software lets you enjoy PC gaming wherever you go thanks to a handy mobile app. Be sure to bookmark our PC gaming guide to find out all this and more with the latest tech, releases, and announcements.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:

Arm yourself for victory with the TUF FX505 gaming laptop. Engineered for smooth, immersive gameplay, it features a cutting-edge NanoEdge display and crystal-clear NVIDIA GTX graphics, so you see every detail in sharp clarity. The AMD Ryzen quad-core processor packs a powerful punch to demanding games and daily tasks for efficient multitasking. And thanks to military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability testing, it’s built to withstand everything from everyday wear-and-tear to radiation exposure and temperature extremes, so you can get your game on whenever and wherever the gauntlet is thrown.

