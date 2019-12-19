The Microsoft Store is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $499 shipped. Down from its $799 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked overall and is the lowest available. Offering a GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, this laptop is great for the on-the-go gamer. The 256GB NVMe SSD offers blazing fast speeds, making sure that your games are always quick to launch. ASUS’ TUF lineup of computers are well-rated. Head below for other great PC gaming deals like a $120 Threadripper processor, $249 gaming laptop, and more.
Other PC gaming deals:
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X: $120 (Reg. $160) | Newegg
- MOTILE 14 Gaming Laptop: $249 (Reg. $599) | Walmart
- 2.5GHz Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB
- Vega 3 GPU
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: $499 (Reg. $625) | Walmart
- 1.8GHz i7/8GB/512GB
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro: $849 (Reg. $1,700) | B&H
- 1.8GHz i7/17GB/512GB
- 4K display
- Razer Blade Stealth 13: $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- 1.3GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- GTX 1650
- Logitech G613 mechanical keyboard: $56 (25% off)
- Azio Retro Classic Artisan Bluetooth/USB-C Mechanical Keyboard: $171.50 (Reg. $220)
- Cooler Master RGB mechanical keyboard: $50 (Reg. $80)
- AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor: $120 (Save $30), more
- Razer Chroma speakers $100, more from $25
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim: $649 (Reg. $800)
- 1.8GHz i7/12GB/512GB
Don’t forget that NZXT recently released limited-edition World of Warcraft custom PC cases for both the Horde and Alliance factions. Plus, AMD’s latest desktop software lets you enjoy PC gaming wherever you go thanks to a handy mobile app. Be sure to bookmark our PC gaming guide to find out all this and more with the latest tech, releases, and announcements.
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:
Arm yourself for victory with the TUF FX505 gaming laptop. Engineered for smooth, immersive gameplay, it features a cutting-edge NanoEdge display and crystal-clear NVIDIA GTX graphics, so you see every detail in sharp clarity. The AMD Ryzen quad-core processor packs a powerful punch to demanding games and daily tasks for efficient multitasking. And thanks to military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability testing, it’s built to withstand everything from everyday wear-and-tear to radiation exposure and temperature extremes, so you can get your game on whenever and wherever the gauntlet is thrown.
