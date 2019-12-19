ASUS TUF gaming laptop with GTX 1650 for $499, Threadripper CPU $120, more

- Dec. 19th 2019 2:28 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

The Microsoft Store is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $499 shipped. Down from its $799 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked overall and is the lowest available. Offering a GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, this laptop is great for the on-the-go gamer. The 256GB NVMe SSD offers blazing fast speeds, making sure that your games are always quick to launch. ASUS’ TUF lineup of computers are well-rated. Head below for other great PC gaming deals like a $120 Threadripper processor, $249 gaming laptop, and more.

Nomad Base Station

Other PC gaming deals:

Don’t forget that NZXT recently released limited-edition World of Warcraft custom PC cases for both the Horde and Alliance factions. Plus, AMD’s latest desktop software lets you enjoy PC gaming wherever you go thanks to a handy mobile app. Be sure to bookmark our PC gaming guide to find out all this and more with the latest tech, releases, and announcements.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:

Arm yourself for victory with the TUF FX505 gaming laptop. Engineered for smooth, immersive gameplay, it features a cutting-edge NanoEdge display and crystal-clear NVIDIA GTX graphics, so you see every detail in sharp clarity. The AMD Ryzen quad-core processor packs a powerful punch to demanding games and daily tasks for efficient multitasking. And thanks to military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability testing, it’s built to withstand everything from everyday wear-and-tear to radiation exposure and temperature extremes, so you can get your game on whenever and wherever the gauntlet is thrown.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Microsoft

Microsoft
Asus AMD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide