PDP Elite Nintendo Switch Kit for $15 (40% off) + more accessories from $7.50

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the PDP Elite Edition Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 shipped. Matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $25, just the case portion of this bundle goes for $18 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Alongside the EVA fabric travel case, this officially licensed starter kit includes silicone Joy-Con grips, a USB-C power cable and the Switch-themed red cleaning cloth. The case itself can carry the console, 6 games, and various accessories. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more Nintendo Switch accessory deals from $7.50.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

Nintendo is now offering some huge deals on the eShop for the holidays starting from just $1.50 and you’ll find the rest of today’s best in this morning’s roundup. All of the details you need to know about the upcoming Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC is right here and Nintendo’s latest Switch Online update brings Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, and more to the party.

PDP Elite Edition Starter Kit :

Get your console ready for your next trip with this Nintendo Switch starter kit. It contains a canvas carrying case to keep your device and games safe, along with Joy-Con controller silicone grips for protection and comfort. Take advantage of the console’s portability with this Nintendo Switch starter kit and stay immersed while traveling.

